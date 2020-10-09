ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a poignant day. You will communicate better with authority figures at work. You'll be aware of how family traits affect you. Family history can provide clues to maintaining health and well-being. It's easier to enlist cooperation and support from others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your schedule is full. You'll use words in a clever, convincing way. Your judgment is good; make choices and commitments. Don't let yourself become scattered. Concentrate. It is very important to return all phone calls and emails promptly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Be receptive to a new work location. A project you've contemplated is worth pursuing. Extra effort extended today leads to future benefits. There could be some new developments at work to analyze.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH It's a time to be assertive and seek what you most want. An awareness of your inner gifts and potentials surfaces. You have much energy and strength today. Resist the temptation to vanquish an old adversary if it arises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you'll be vibrant and sensitive. Psychic energies are high, and you could experience telepathy with a loved one. Allow a little slack in your schedule. Projects can take longer than you expect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Laugh at gossip and scandal; be discreet about what you say and to whom. There might be changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You need freedom of expression today. You'll be seeking an outlet for your inner enthusiasm. An old friend puts in a kind word. You can combine friendly interaction with business matters.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Ask yourself which issues genuinely matter. Dreams can provide clues to inner guidance. Direct your tremendous emotional energy toward constructive outlets. Talk over feelings with others and give them a chance to explain their viewpoints if you're upset.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You will do some investigative work to solve a mystery. Today brings help from hidden sources. You will have a sense of spiritual guides and entities watching over you. You will discover hidden aptitudes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today you insist on fairness. This is annoying to a certain someone who is tempted to overlook awkward details. Stand your ground. Your ethical attitude wins admiration in the end. Others are loyal. An important new partnership can be forged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Health and fitness come up strongly today. You might be critical of yourself and want to overcome any unhealthy habits or shortcomings. Have faith that as long as you do your best, all will be well.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH There's a chance to escape from responsibilities for a time. Separate work into small segments and take breaks to avoid fatigue. Be aware of how emotions and attitudes affect your work. A pet needs extra tender loving care today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!