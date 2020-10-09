VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Laugh at gossip and scandal; be discreet about what you say and to whom. There might be changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You need freedom of expression today. You'll be seeking an outlet for your inner enthusiasm. An old friend puts in a kind word. You can combine friendly interaction with business matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Ask yourself which issues genuinely matter. Dreams can provide clues to inner guidance. Direct your tremendous emotional energy toward constructive outlets. Talk over feelings with others and give them a chance to explain their viewpoints if you're upset.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You will do some investigative work to solve a mystery. Today brings help from hidden sources. You will have a sense of spiritual guides and entities watching over you. You will discover hidden aptitudes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)