VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Your personal year is ending, but your new year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, use the next four weeks to define some goals for your new year ahead. How do you want your new year to be different from this year?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because you will be more involved with friends and members of clubs, groups and organizations. Use this time to examine the role these relationships play in your life, because your friends are a reflection of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, which makes you look more competent and capable to others, especially authority figures. This advantage is a gift! Use it to advance your agenda.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Travel and a chance to explore the world through film and study will appeal to you in the next four weeks. If you can travel, do so! If not, sign up for a course, go to school or explore new ideas to enrich your world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)