VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Listen to your inner voice. You mysteriously know what someone is thinking, and that insight will guide how you approach them. Stepping back instead of freely offering opinions will strengthen a loving relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Go out of your way to give others positive feedback. Don't be afraid to ask them in return how you are doing. Show how gracious you can be, and drink in the compliments. Your confidence will soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Healthy eating can keep up the energy levels you need. Treat yourself to fresh fruits and veggies rather than heavy meats and starch. Commune with nature. Walk in the park or work in a garden.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Revive a creative hobby or start a new one. Pour your heart into crafts or a do-it-yourself home project. Marvel at the fruits of your labor. Hang around with children who crack up at your jokes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)