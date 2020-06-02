VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Associates feel rather conservative today. Do not try to force your values on those who are not receptive. Clip coupons and comparison shop for the best prices when making purchases.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Keep your overall goals and perspective in mind regarding work today. Your mindset creates much of what is happening. Notes of humor and lightness are more effective with associates than a severe or overbearing manner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your sincere compassion for another wins you a new friend. You will make kind, generous gestures toward those less fortunate. Favors you perform now will be returned later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy witty, talkative friends. Accept an opportunity to do public speaking or writing. You enjoy involvement with book clubs or other organizations that help you learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)