ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Spend wisely and seek extra income opportunities. Your success depends upon how well you're able to adapt to changing economic conditions. Since you're by nature a pioneer, this should be easy enough to accomplish.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Loving and being loved is a focus. A preference for beauty and comfort always leads you to insist upon quality. The force of habit can't be denied. A sense of deja vu prevails. There's conflict between your family life and professional aspirations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Create a wholesome mind-set and use your imagination for positive creative projects. You must make your own happiness now. Visualization can generate powerful magic. Revel in the freedom that comes from time spent alone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today brings word from old friends. Past life regressions can be especially vivid and could bring insights about future goals. Today can also bring some tension to shared finances. Control your purse strings. Fulfilling your responsibilities leads to true happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The role of teacher or adviser comes your way now. You'll process and analyze facts with a flair that leaves others speechless. This promises growth and an overall improvement in your standard of living.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today promises some interesting social opportunities. A new relationship can begin suddenly. You are growing disenchanted with someone who hasn't lived up to his or her promises. You will feel ready to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Information is revealed concerning the feelings and plans of another. You will become aware of what you are about to outgrow, both personally and professionally. A well educated or well traveled new friend can be a source of happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Old relationships can either assume new sparkle and excitement or, in some cases, end. Sudden new infatuations transform your life. Romantic happiness is likely to come along. Always compliment those whom you love and admire.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Mental attitude plays a pivotal role in your physical health. Focus on understanding your health conditions and communicating with health care practitioners so you can alleviate anxiety about your body.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH A relationship that was on hold moves forward. A really wonderful intimacy develops. A valued and cherished relationship becomes more stable. A problem linked to child care — for you or a loved one — suddenly dissolves.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your tastes and priorities aren't like those of your relatives. Flexibility and patience help. A neighbor becomes a better friend. Allow a temperamental family member time and space to work on a problem.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Strive for clear communication. A neighbor can become more important. Resist the temptation to try juggling too many projects at once. As dark falls, the tension subsides and it will be easier to focus.
