VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today promises some interesting social opportunities. A new relationship can begin suddenly. You are growing disenchanted with someone who hasn't lived up to his or her promises. You will feel ready to move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Information is revealed concerning the feelings and plans of another. You will become aware of what you are about to outgrow, both personally and professionally. A well educated or well traveled new friend can be a source of happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Old relationships can either assume new sparkle and excitement or, in some cases, end. Sudden new infatuations transform your life. Romantic happiness is likely to come along. Always compliment those whom you love and admire.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Mental attitude plays a pivotal role in your physical health. Focus on understanding your health conditions and communicating with health care practitioners so you can alleviate anxiety about your body.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)