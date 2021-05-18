ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Your kids might be more of a handful today. Be vigilant, because this is also an accident-prone day for your kids, as well as an accident-prone day for sports. A social event might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation. Go figure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Something will interrupt your home routine today. Let's hope it's not a broken appliance. It could be a minor breakage or someone unexpected might knock on your door. Something will be different. Get dressed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Be careful today, because this is an accident-prone day. We're talking verbal accidents or physical accidents, because something unexpected will change your daily routine. On the upside, new ideas, new faces and new places will be stimulating!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You are never casual about money; therefore, keep your eyes open today, because something unexpected will affect your cash flow or possessions. You might find money; you might lose money. Perhaps something you own will be damaged or lost. Forewarned is forearmed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)