VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You're in an excellent frame of mind as you begin this week because you want to get to work and finish old business. You also want to tackle issues that are health-related, particularly about something you have been avoiding or delaying.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Some of you will focus on your kids today, especially something that has been going on for a while in the past. You might see a solution or a better way of dealing with it. Others might hear from old flames.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A family discussion, perhaps with a female relative, will be significant today. Quite likely, it will deal with something that's been an ongoing situation that needs to be addressed. Or, possibly, this discussion will be with a family member you haven't seen in a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You're eager to share your ideas with someone today. Or, possibly, you will talk to someone about something from the past. This year you have a strong sense of being in the middle of where you have been, pivoting to where you will go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)