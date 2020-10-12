ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You'll be more visible in your professional sphere and could acquire a bit of fame. Return to a creative project that was abandoned. There's a competitive quality present. Relationships with children follow old patterns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A stir in your home and family sector today. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. A family member can be a volatile. Happier times will begin soon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH A hectic pace today. A chance to correct ongoing problems at work will present itself. Gather information and sharpen your skills. Your charm and appeal are in top form. You'll be motivated and can accomplish much, but don't push too hard or overreact.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Finance is always one of your favorite topics, but this is especially true today. There can be some confusion concerning exactly what your monetary circumstances are. First impressions should be heeded as you make financial plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)