ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll be more visible in your professional sphere and could acquire a bit of fame. Return to a creative project that was abandoned. There's a competitive quality present. Relationships with children follow old patterns.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A stir in your home and family sector today. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. A family member can be a volatile. Happier times will begin soon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH A hectic pace today. A chance to correct ongoing problems at work will present itself. Gather information and sharpen your skills. Your charm and appeal are in top form. You'll be motivated and can accomplish much, but don't push too hard or overreact.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Finance is always one of your favorite topics, but this is especially true today. There can be some confusion concerning exactly what your monetary circumstances are. First impressions should be heeded as you make financial plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The noble Lion in you will be highly visible at work and make an impression on influential individuals. Don't repeat counterproductive patterns in relationships or legal matters. Honesty and credibility will prove to be especially precious today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH The idea of being your own best friend in developing a healthy lifestyle must be embraced. Don't lose focus or shift your priorities. Dissipating precious energy could end in frustration. You'll enjoy nature's peace and solitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Active and interesting social and professional contacts arise today. A dynamic friend is inspiring. Focus on forming clear goals. Your sector of hopes and wishes is accented. Meditate on self-awareness and personal responsibility. This leads to a new assertiveness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Extra recognition is coming your way at work. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations that promise to bring advancement. Make a list of goals and decide about community and political involvement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today is energetic. You want to win every competition, and travel and study will be important. Your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest route to fulfilment. An email or call marks the beginning of an intriguing bond.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today brings a glimpse into the motivations of others at work. Prepare for a few secrets to come to light. Explore investments and other strategies to establish long-term financial security. This is also an optimum time to prepare writing for publication.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH True happiness in a really good relationship or partnership can be attained. Be especially patient and sincere. There can be an old hurdle to surmount before trust is free to grow. It will. Compromise is important.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today emphasizes how associates impact your well-being. Avoid those who upset you. Be sure to get a second opinion concerning a diagnosis and health care options. All might not be as it seems initially.
