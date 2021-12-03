ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's an excellent day to make plans for travel or training. How can you enhance your world through further education or travel — something that will broaden your knowledge and experience of the world? Aries is the pioneer of the zodiac!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's time to plant seeds or make resolutions about how to reduce your debt and improve your relations with others regarding shared property, jointly held possessions and shared responsibilities. What can you do?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Today the New Moon takes place opposite your sign. (The only time all year.) This is a lucky opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your closest relationships — partners, spouses and close friends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today and tomorrow are the perfect time to think about getting better organized. What can you do to work more effectively and be more productive? This applies to all aspects of your life. Also, what can you do to improve your health?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You're a creative sign, which is why Leo "rules" the theater and the entertainment world. Today and tomorrow, the New Moon (a solar eclipse) is the best time all year to consider how to use your creative talents — or not. Value your creative energy. It's a gift.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH This is the best two-day window of the year to ask yourself how you can improve where you live, and how you can improve your relations with family members. Ideas? When these areas run smoothly, so do you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Everything begins with a thought. From the thought springs the word. From the word springs the deed. The deed slowly becomes habit, and habit eventually hardens into character. Today's solar eclipse is the perfect time to observe your thoughts, because your mind is creating your world.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH During this solar eclipse (tonight and early tomorrow depending on your time zone), think about how you can better handle your money and also how you can better take care of what you own. Step No. 1 is working with what you've got.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Tonight and early tomorrow (depending on your time zone), the only New Moon in your sign all year will occur (a solar eclipse). It's the perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's a good day to update your wardrobe. Meanwhile, take a moment to think about your inner world, your spiritual values and what really guides you in your daily life. What matters to you?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today's New Moon is the only New Moon all year that is about friendships. Your friends are a reflection of you. Do you hang out with quality people? Remember that who you hang out with will affect your mind, and your mind is what makes your decisions. Your friends affect your life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today or early tomorrow morning (depending on time zone), there's a solar eclipse at the top of your chart, which is the perfect time to think about your life direction. If you want to change your direction, now is the time to start planting seeds.