VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is the best two-day window of the year to ask yourself how you can improve where you live, and how you can improve your relations with family members. Ideas? When these areas run smoothly, so do you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Everything begins with a thought. From the thought springs the word. From the word springs the deed. The deed slowly becomes habit, and habit eventually hardens into character. Today's solar eclipse is the perfect time to observe your thoughts, because your mind is creating your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH During this solar eclipse (tonight and early tomorrow depending on your time zone), think about how you can better handle your money and also how you can better take care of what you own. Step No. 1 is working with what you've got.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Tonight and early tomorrow (depending on your time zone), the only New Moon in your sign all year will occur (a solar eclipse). It's the perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)