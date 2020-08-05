× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Aries is the pure, bright flame of spirit, teaching the lessons of courage. Today is for communicating with that flame. Release old anger, memories and habits that no longer serve you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Become involved in organizations. You can forge some worthwhile friendships. Friends are about to become more serious and enlist your help in community projects or charities. You will have the time. And these are worthwhile goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Be thoughtful about all kinds of communication. Your words are powerful and will shape your future. Get organized and make reservations if you are traveling. Your destination may change midcourse, but a journey should still be successful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Plan a sentimental journey to a childhood home or invite old friends to your residence. You'll keep a travel journal and send postcards. Daydreams abound today. Widen your horizons, move forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)