ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH People are cooperative today. It's a great day for an important discussion with a partner or close friend, because it will be easy to reach agreement. This also applies to talking to an ex-partner or old friend you haven't seen in a while.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH It's a fine day to get hands-on with your job or work. Roll up your sleeves and dig in. Co-workers might help you. If you have to talk to others, you will be charming and effective, which is why you'll get results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a lovely day for the arts or creative writing or artistic activity. Grab every opportunity to socialize. Likewise, playful activities with kids please you. It's the perfect day for a vacation and fun interactions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Family discussions will go well today. Not only that, it's also an excellent day to tackle home repairs or DIY projects. You'll particularly enjoy doing something to make your home look more attractive. Discussions about real estate also will go well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's an excellent day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, writing, editing or acting, because your words are like gold! You'll charm anyone. You can make money from your words today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce. Because of Mercury retrograde, you will be most successful in finishing old projects or old business instead of beginning something new. Meanwhile, write down your moneymaking ideas, because you're in the zone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Venus. You'll find it easy then to tell others that you love them or feel strong affection for them. In addition, your appreciation of beauty will be stronger than usual. It's a happy day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today; nevertheless, you'll be happy and content. Any private study or research will go well because you'll enjoy seeking answers to questions and solutions to old problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Discussions with friends and groups will be upbeat and pleasant today. You'll especially enjoy talking to younger people, perhaps those you haven't seen in a while. Listen to their suggestions about how you might improve your appearance or your way of doing something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents, the police or anyone in a position of authority, because things will flow smoothly. People will listen to you with interest and be cooperative. In particular, it's a good day to address old issues that need to be resolved.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You will enjoy studying today, especially history or something from the past. You also might enjoy making travel plans. Discussions with people from other cultures or different countries will be enjoyable and rewarding.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's the perfect day for an important discussion about inheritances, wills, estates, insurance issues or anything to do with shared property, because all parties concerned will be easygoing and cooperative. You want the same goals once you iron out differences about details.