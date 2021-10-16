VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce. Because of Mercury retrograde, you will be most successful in finishing old projects or old business instead of beginning something new. Meanwhile, write down your moneymaking ideas, because you're in the zone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Venus. You'll find it easy then to tell others that you love them or feel strong affection for them. In addition, your appreciation of beauty will be stronger than usual. It's a happy day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today; nevertheless, you'll be happy and content. Any private study or research will go well because you'll enjoy seeking answers to questions and solutions to old problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Discussions with friends and groups will be upbeat and pleasant today. You'll especially enjoy talking to younger people, perhaps those you haven't seen in a while. Listen to their suggestions about how you might improve your appearance or your way of doing something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)