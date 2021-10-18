VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your ability to boost your income or find a better paying job. You might attract assets or even cash to you. Work-related travel also might occur. You're ready to work to earn money today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It's a marvelous day for you because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are all in Libra, and Mars is dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter! This makes you optimistic, confident and eager to work to improve your life in any way you can. Count your blessings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH It's a feel-good day; however, you will be inclined to enjoy your pleasures in a private moment. Perhaps you will work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you will have strong feelings of well-being and happiness, in a private way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It's a popular day! Your interactions with friends, groups, classes or large conferences will succeed because you'll work hard to make these interactions successful, plus your enthusiasm will attract people to you in a positive way. It's a winning day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)