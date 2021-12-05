Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: You're clever, witty, upbeat and optimistic. Loyalty is something you value. You're strongly committed and enthusiastic to what you endorse. You value your independence. This year has been a time of building important structures for you. The structures might be physical, or they could be figurative structures that give shape to your approach to what you do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a powerful day! You make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. They will notice and admire you. Whatever you do will be obvious to others who might know details about your personal life.

This Week: Caution about overconfidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You want to make a break for freedom today! You want adventure, stimulation and a chance to do something different. Learn something new and exciting, and meet interesting people. Is this too much to ask? Surely not.

This Week: Don't rush to judgment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)