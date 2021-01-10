HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021: Realistic, authoritative and uncompromising, you tell it like it is. This year, a project you initiate and head is a tremendous success. You might feel it has opponents when it doesn't. If single, allow yourself to need and be needed, and you'll find your mate this year. If attached, you're fiercely loyal and require your partner to be equally so. You both create a beautiful family. CAPRICORN has your back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Resist the influence of a close partner — a loved one could be a bit too adventurous or optimistic. Your hunches offer the best guidance. Pleasure comes from doing a good deed or favor quietly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today creates a subtle psychic connection with some people. Seek creative and spiritual companions. Avoid those who drift or prove unreliable. You have had a recent experience with an untrustworthy one and you have learned your lesson.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today brings wonderful conversations with those you love. In action others might not be all they seem to be, but tolerance brings pleasure. It is a lazy, intimate Sunday. You enjoy it immensely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
H New faces appear and longtime associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care, medications and your fitness regimen. Stay aware of how your body responds and all will be well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You'll appreciate a supportive partnership. The winter season is warmed by true love. An admirer plans a wonderful surprise for you. You would best seek sincerity, a love of music and stability in a romantic partner.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You work at home today, even though it is a Sunday. A family member guides your career path. Bring sanctity to your residence by adding plants to an exposed window, exchanging harsh lights for more subdued lamps or selecting new drapes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Humor and patience are your best defense against a cantankerous individual. There may be a subtle feud to resolve. But love magic can be a success today. Fulfillment on many levels is promised.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today cautions you to investigate financial decisions and commitments carefully. Learning a new skill and being aware of the latest developments in your field will assure success and security. Prepare for offers and suggestions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You mediate a dispute or receive a proposal. Leisure hours are brightened by intellectually stimulating games. Try chess. Others are elusive, charming and independent. Enjoy your companions as they are. Don't try to change them.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH A valuable day of reflection. Look to see how you can be your own best friend or worst enemy. Time spent alone restores peace and helps release stress. Heed the messages sent by your dreams.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today blesses a cherished relationship with loving affirmations. Offer an exchange of small, meaningful tokens. Mild exercise helps restore balance and provides aggravation release.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Others depend on you. Your visibility comes to the fore. Put your best foot forward and strive to make the best possible impression. You'll have an opportunity to demonstrate your highest potentials.