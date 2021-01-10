HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021: Realistic, authoritative and uncompromising, you tell it like it is. This year, a project you initiate and head is a tremendous success. You might feel it has opponents when it doesn't. If single, allow yourself to need and be needed, and you'll find your mate this year. If attached, you're fiercely loyal and require your partner to be equally so. You both create a beautiful family. CAPRICORN has your back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Resist the influence of a close partner — a loved one could be a bit too adventurous or optimistic. Your hunches offer the best guidance. Pleasure comes from doing a good deed or favor quietly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today creates a subtle psychic connection with some people. Seek creative and spiritual companions. Avoid those who drift or prove unreliable. You have had a recent experience with an untrustworthy one and you have learned your lesson.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today brings wonderful conversations with those you love. In action others might not be all they seem to be, but tolerance brings pleasure. It is a lazy, intimate Sunday. You enjoy it immensely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)