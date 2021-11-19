VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today the Moon is at the top of your chart, which tends to call attention to you. Perhaps some aspect of your personal life will be on public display. Nevertheless, people will sense that you are more sensitive and responsive to their needs, which they'll appreciate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you long for adventure and a chance to do something different! In a perfect world, you would travel somewhere exciting! At the very least, do something that lets you break free from your daily routine so you can shake things up a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Your emotional response to others is more intense than usual today. You might feel possessive about your share of something. You might envy what someone else has or wish to possess it. This is a temporary feeling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Today the Moon is in the sign that is directly opposite your sign, which means your attention will be drawn to your most personal relationships. This Moon placement can make conflict with others more emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Count to three before you respond.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)