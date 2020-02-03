× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHH The more difficult dimension of your personality opens up to new possibilities. Flow with the moment, acknowledging what needs to be done. You intuitively know what needs to be said, and you share the information openly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might be full of yourself but not sure of what needs to be done. Make it OK to be spontaneous. You will see everything settle in. A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might be abrupt, difficult to deal with and full of very different ideas. A boss might not be as easygoing as you would like but will express his or her caring in a meaningful manner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might feel challenged by someone you consider a good friend and/or adviser. Try to use this person's comments to tighten up a project or make a situation work better. Optimism goes a long way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You might want to change gears and have a long-overdue chat. You might not understand where another person is coming from. You have the financial issue in your mind handled, but perhaps a discussion about the logistics is necessary.