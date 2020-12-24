ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a marvelous time for last-minute shopping. You will have an awareness of what you need to assure comfort and security. Genuine wealth wears many faces. You'll concentrate well and develop a new clarity of understanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH The holiday begins with a fresh breath of change and promise. Issues that began last January-February can become important again. Reflect on your goals and priorities for a whole new way of life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll have an active inner life this Christmas Eve. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalized. It's a perfect time to spend extra time recording and analyzing yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today allows you to mend relationships. This brings kindness and admiration from others. Prepare for a whirlwind of fun and happiness. Pursue the arts in your leisure hours. Involvement with groups and social services or political interests enrich your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Christmas Eve brings news from old friends. Nostalgia is sweet and strong. Consider career-related decisions, but postpone any changes involving work until way after the holiday. Give yourself time off now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Depth of insight and a new mental clarity are the holiday's first gifts to you. Make plans, enjoy new books or write about social issues. You will feel more secure about your beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Discuss and resolve old puzzles. Your cheery words and bright smile let others glimpse the inner warmth you feel as winter truly begins. Plans go awry, but a shift in direction will open new avenues of opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Today makes others easier to understand and ultimately affects your relationships profoundly. You make decisions about partnerships. A tie that has outlived its usefulness dissolves. You will prefer different company.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Health improves when you take a break from work. Relax and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed. A discussion of plans and feelings with your beloved bring new depth to most important bonds.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Cultural and creative interests bring joy. You'll delight in getting to know different types of people. Music and poetry evoke special feelings. You may experience a change of heart about a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A stable, familiar environment is nurturing. Family life is joyful. Decorate your home for the holidays and stock up on refreshments. A family member who is normally reserved is warmer and more loving.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Children are joyful. Experiment with new games and festivities — the atmosphere is jolly. You would enjoy participating in holiday pageants or attending a concert of seasonal music. Select holiday gifts that are purely for pleasure.