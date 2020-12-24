ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a marvelous time for last-minute shopping. You will have an awareness of what you need to assure comfort and security. Genuine wealth wears many faces. You'll concentrate well and develop a new clarity of understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH The holiday begins with a fresh breath of change and promise. Issues that began last January-February can become important again. Reflect on your goals and priorities for a whole new way of life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You'll have an active inner life this Christmas Eve. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalized. It's a perfect time to spend extra time recording and analyzing yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today allows you to mend relationships. This brings kindness and admiration from others. Prepare for a whirlwind of fun and happiness. Pursue the arts in your leisure hours. Involvement with groups and social services or political interests enrich your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)