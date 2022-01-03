LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH It's Monday, and you're determined to get organized. You want to be on top of your game, and work on your health as well. Yes, you want it all! This is an excellent motivation. Be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Parents might have an intense discussion with their kids today. Likewise, if you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, things might become very black and white. Lighten up! Most of this day is a Moon Alert. Take it easy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Tread carefully today in a family discussion or a talk with a parent or an older relative. It's easy to go overboard or become obsessed with an idea. (You don't want to end up with egg on your face.) Check today's Moon Alert.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You'll be convincing today, which is why you will persuade anyone to agree with you. However, make sure you know what you're talking about! Don't go out on a limb despite the temptation it's where the sweetest fruit is.