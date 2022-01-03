ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be careful talking to bosses, parents, teachers and the police today, because things could become heated. Whatever concerns you will seem urgent, especially if others fail to see what you perceive as being important. Relax. Things will look different by day's end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Steer clear of intense discussions about politics, religion or racial issues, because this is a poor day to talk about these topics. People are obsessed with their ideas; what's more, it's easy to exaggerate the importance of things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Disputes about shared property, bills, insurance matters and inheritances will be intense today, because everyone will tend to have an exaggerated reaction to things. Yes, everyone is obsessed! (This is why they might feel protective or jealous.)
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Take it easy dealing with those close to you today, because discussions could be intense. Possibly, you will attract someone who has strong feelings about something. Don't overreact. Wait until things are calmer before you make a decision. Check the Moon Alert.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH It's Monday, and you're determined to get organized. You want to be on top of your game, and work on your health as well. Yes, you want it all! This is an excellent motivation. Be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Parents might have an intense discussion with their kids today. Likewise, if you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, things might become very black and white. Lighten up! Most of this day is a Moon Alert. Take it easy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Tread carefully today in a family discussion or a talk with a parent or an older relative. It's easy to go overboard or become obsessed with an idea. (You don't want to end up with egg on your face.) Check today's Moon Alert.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You'll be convincing today, which is why you will persuade anyone to agree with you. However, make sure you know what you're talking about! Don't go out on a limb despite the temptation it's where the sweetest fruit is.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH If you're thinking of shopping for anything other than food and gas today, please check the Moon Alert. You might be obsessed with trying to buy something, and meanwhile, it's a poor time to shop anyway. Stay in the know.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today the Sun, the Moon, Venus and Pluto are all in your sign. Furthermore, the Moon and Pluto are lined up, creating intense feelings. Guard against being unreasonable or going overboard about something. Go gently. The week is just the beginning.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Something hidden or going on behind the scenes might bother you today. A secret might be revealed. Perhaps you're hiding a secret. With the Moon lined up with Pluto in a hidden part of your chart, unexpected realizations can surface.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Because you have strong feelings today, discussions with friends and groups will be intense. You might give something more importance than it deserves. Take a step back. Get some perspective. Check the Moon Alert.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.