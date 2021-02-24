VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Consider consequences and options first. Quiet the mind through meditation. Psychic communication with wild creatures will be especially lucid. Your creative talents shine. Use your imagination. A child or new friend inspires you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH The gift of friendship arrives today. Get involved with groups; cultivate those whom you would enjoy as friends. Politics and community issues can be a catalyst for association. Enjoy life and put plans in motion for future dreams.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today highlights public recognition and your career. Be alert to changes in your field. Keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during discussions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your natural cleverness is enhanced. It's a perfect day to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Work incorporating music and art from faraway lands can elevate your spirit. Interactions with a child will be especially happy and comforting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)