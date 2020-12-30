ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today finds you decisive. You can realize a goal through sheer willpower. You can also deal successfully with estate planning. Family members are growing and changing. Relatives respond to your gestures of love and affection.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH There is a grace and elegance to all your communications today. So write emails and letters, make calls and initiate conversations. Your ideas will be well received. Your vibrant personality is in evidence, and there's a new zest to your love life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today brings better finances to a loved one. This is beneficial to you indirectly. Other people and external factors impact your financial situation. Expect ample rewards, but unexpected revelations from all kinds of research occur.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today dispels your reserve. You will become more gregarious. Your charisma generates support and enthusiasm. Demonstrate what you can do. Be a leader. You're at your most attractive and charming.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You will become more comfortable with your own inner psyche. A positive mental attitude improves your quality of life. Old regrets finally vanish. Enjoy merrymaking, but get enough rest. Eat small portions of rich and delicious delectables.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Responsibility, managing your time wisely and your values guide you. Today makes you aware of a partner's talents. Be early if meeting a deadline. You win love by helping one close to you. Others trust and confide in you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH There could be a new career direction. You will attract extra attention, so take care to make the most of your appearance. Good manners will carry you a long way. This brings more to your professional aspirations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today blesses you with high vitality. A competitive, enthusiastic attitude carries you toward attainment. You might crusade for a worthwhile cause. In-laws are closer, and you can discover more about them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Gathering background data can be the key to completing a project or presenting an idea with aplomb. There is an unpredictable mood at work — prepare for adjustments. Steer clear of stress and competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Separate your personal feelings from professional duties. It's best not to reveal details about your personal life too quickly. Use humor and patience with others and postpone romantic entanglements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH With a renewed vitality, career prospects brighten until you actually become something of a star at work. It's a perfect time to look for a new pet, especially a cat. Release stress and make your work environment more wholesome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A change of heart is inevitable. Be progressive about love. A young person surprises you — be kind. Friends suggest outings, and new avocations stimulate you mentally. Study, reading and intelligent conversations will delight you.