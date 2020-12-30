ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today finds you decisive. You can realize a goal through sheer willpower. You can also deal successfully with estate planning. Family members are growing and changing. Relatives respond to your gestures of love and affection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH There is a grace and elegance to all your communications today. So write emails and letters, make calls and initiate conversations. Your ideas will be well received. Your vibrant personality is in evidence, and there's a new zest to your love life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today brings better finances to a loved one. This is beneficial to you indirectly. Other people and external factors impact your financial situation. Expect ample rewards, but unexpected revelations from all kinds of research occur.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today dispels your reserve. You will become more gregarious. Your charisma generates support and enthusiasm. Demonstrate what you can do. Be a leader. You're at your most attractive and charming.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)