VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Be aware of patterns at work and keep a sense of humor about office gossip. Verify instructions. Illusion and confusion abound. Old barriers are cleared away and you start to make serious progress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Wanderlust develops. You'll be rather restless and might consider a journey to a foreign land. Due to COVID-19, it's a better time for an armchair tour of intriguing sites with travel books and films. Alternative philosophies and practices provide insight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Separate business from pleasure. An even balance of give and take maintains goodwill in relationships. Past life recall and communication with the spirit world can be vivid and meaningful. Your skills at deduction and detection are in top form.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH You could be swept along by the plans and desires of a dynamic individual. Be subtle when disagreeing with others to avoid conflict. Even mild mannered types can be a bit aggressive toward you under this pattern.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)