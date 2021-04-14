ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A high-tech gadget could be worth a small splurge. You'll want to bring the most cutting-edge device with you on warmer weather adventures. Thank a friend for a favor. Pick up the tab for lunch or dinner.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Do things that make this day all about you. Change something about the way you look that makes people take notice and comment favorably. Someone with a carefree, fun attitude will win you over.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Seek out quiet time and put inspirational thoughts to paper. That could include a journal entry, composing a poem or writing song. You can keep it to yourself or show it to someone you trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Dive into a group activity and show off your skills. Being part of a team lets you do things that have far more impact than when working solo. Avoid mixing work and romance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Let people show you their appreciation. You've been doing a stellar job, and those around you want to offer their thanks and shower you with compliments. This will most certainly make you smile.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your studious mood will lead you to learning something meaningful. A friend from another part of the world might be ready to plan a visit. Be sympathetic and offer to help someone who needs an advocate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your intuition could tell you not to trust a co-worker. Watch what you say in casual conversations and keep it professional. While it is disappointing, always trust your instincts. You can never go wrong.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Ask for feedback from a practical person you truly respect. It's always good to find out what other people see, just in case you've missed something. Set aside one-on-one time with someone you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Put one foot in front of the next and do one activity at a time. Focus makes the most annoying and complicated tasks go by much faster. Go for a walk or run to vent frustration.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Let your inner child loose and have some fun. Telling jokes could become a team-building tool to encourage cooperation. If you are struggling with a task, take a deep breath and your ideas will flow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make your living space clean but cozy. Organize files, rearrange furniture and fluff up the couch pillows. An emotional text from family will touch your heart. Return the thought with a call or Zoom.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH A spontaneous road trip sounds appealing. Make plans for a quick overnight with a friend or sibling. You do not have to travel far to get out of a rut. Be an explorer.