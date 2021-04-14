HHH Your studious mood will lead you to learning something meaningful. A friend from another part of the world might be ready to plan a visit. Be sympathetic and offer to help someone who needs an advocate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your intuition could tell you not to trust a co-worker. Watch what you say in casual conversations and keep it professional. While it is disappointing, always trust your instincts. You can never go wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Ask for feedback from a practical person you truly respect. It's always good to find out what other people see, just in case you've missed something. Set aside one-on-one time with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Put one foot in front of the next and do one activity at a time. Focus makes the most annoying and complicated tasks go by much faster. Go for a walk or run to vent frustration.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Let your inner child loose and have some fun. Telling jokes could become a team-building tool to encourage cooperation. If you are struggling with a task, take a deep breath and your ideas will flow.