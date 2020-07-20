VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You work well with a group today, especially if the members are of like minds. Friends play an important role. Focus on your wishes and dreams, and make sure they are still compatible with your interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH A friend provides valuable career tips. You may seek a position of greater leadership. It is a good day for dealing with the public. You get a boost in prestige. You get along with fellow workers; you are sensitive to their needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Acquaintances inspire you. Travel is favored, as are journeys of the mind and spirit. If you have always yearned to write, jot down those jokes, stories and poems now. Expect an increase in energy and motivation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You discover new aptitudes and personal potentials. Ease up on routines. You are curious and inventive and communicate well. Your popularity is on the rise. Past life memories might arise from dream analysis and meditation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)