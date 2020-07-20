ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It is a wonderful time to redecorate, plan home improvements and foster a deeper sense of unity with both relatives and members of your extended family. Genealogical study might uncover some interesting surprises.
HHHH Don't neglect correspondence. Return all calls and answer emails promptly. Get organized. Commuter travel and multitasking might be necessary. Yes, you can get everything done. Time passes more quickly than usual.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Conversations revolve around business. Focus on what's practical. Use common sense and to take a down-to-earth perspective on what you're doing today. You offer advice and support, but know when to say enough is enough.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today fosters your overall vitality and enthusiasm. Write your resolutions, schedule appointments and begin projects you have been interested in. You can set great things in motion. There is a surprise regarding home and family life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today brings out the lone wolf side of your nature. Your creative talents shine. Heal and focus with a walk in nature or time spent in reverie. Use your imagination. Quiet the mind through meditation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You work well with a group today, especially if the members are of like minds. Friends play an important role. Focus on your wishes and dreams, and make sure they are still compatible with your interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A friend provides valuable career tips. You may seek a position of greater leadership. It is a good day for dealing with the public. You get a boost in prestige. You get along with fellow workers; you are sensitive to their needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Acquaintances inspire you. Travel is favored, as are journeys of the mind and spirit. If you have always yearned to write, jot down those jokes, stories and poems now. Expect an increase in energy and motivation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You discover new aptitudes and personal potentials. Ease up on routines. You are curious and inventive and communicate well. Your popularity is on the rise. Past life memories might arise from dream analysis and meditation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HH A partner has expectations. A competitive mood prevails. Adapt and keep the peace. Follow directions; keep records and receipts. Questions of fairness and legality might have to be addressed. Keep your calm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH New insights about yourself today. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude toward others. Make few demands, and seek no favors. A strong sense of competition is present. Negotiate to avoid conflict. A health challenge can be overcome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Time seems to move faster today. You will restore stability and feel more in control. There is time for a romantic encounter or a favorite leisure activity. Those near you are growing, and with growth comes change.
