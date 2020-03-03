ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Step back and understand where others are coming from. You might not want to let the cat out of the bag about an upcoming surprise, but you could inadvertently do just that. Recognize and honor a family member's fragility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You could be hesitant to continue on the same path, especially if you expect different results. In this case, the same response is not exactly reasonable. To create different results, change your style.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might not realize how possessive you are. You could have difficulty associating that trait with yourself, but when feeling insecure, this trait could be a driving force. Recognize the pros and cons of continuing on this path.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Feelings run high and could stress you out on some level. You could be uncomfortable with all that you are hearing and even your responses. Make it OK to accept what you are thinking now, but also make it OK to change your perception.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)