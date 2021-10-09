VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you might be excited about a new financial venture, a new job or the beginning of something that will hopefully yield earnings and profits. Unfortunately, because Mercury is retrograde, wait until after Nov. 3 to begin something.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you're full of energy and drive because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign. Naturally, this makes you want to act on your ideas and initiate new things. You might want to convince others to jump on your bandwagon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You have a lot of energy today to research something so you can find answers to old questions or solutions to old problems. You'll choose to work alone or behind the scenes; nevertheless, you will be productive, because you have energy to burn!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH In any group situation today, you will run the meeting in a natural way. People will follow your lead because you have the energy and the necessary enthusiasm to inspire others. That's because you are in a take-charge mood.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)