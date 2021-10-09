ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A conversation with a partner or close friend will be lively today! You might have to defend your position on something. Or perhaps someone will try to persuade you to agree with them. (You will hold your own.)
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH At work today, or when discussing your health or a pet, you'll be enthusiastic! You have something to say, and you are determined that others understand what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's an exciting, creative day! Enjoy social outings, especially something new and different. Playful activities with kids will delight you. It's a great day for competitive activities, because everyone wants to win a prize.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today you might be gung-ho to initiate something at home or start a new project, especially if it is a DIY project or something to do with home repairs. Meanwhile, family conversations will be lively!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You're enthusiastic today, which is why you want to begin new things. You're ready to talk to anyone to suggest new ideas. You'll also feel competitive. Because you are so enthusiastic, this is a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you might be excited about a new financial venture, a new job or the beginning of something that will hopefully yield earnings and profits. Unfortunately, because Mercury is retrograde, wait until after Nov. 3 to begin something.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today you're full of energy and drive because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign. Naturally, this makes you want to act on your ideas and initiate new things. You might want to convince others to jump on your bandwagon.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You have a lot of energy today to research something so you can find answers to old questions or solutions to old problems. You'll choose to work alone or behind the scenes; nevertheless, you will be productive, because you have energy to burn!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH In any group situation today, you will run the meeting in a natural way. People will follow your lead because you have the energy and the necessary enthusiasm to inspire others. That's because you are in a take-charge mood.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you today because you have tremendous intellectual and mental energy. You'll defend your ideas and explain to others how to get things done. You might even want to intellectually debate with someone because you're hot!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You'll be unusually convincing today if you're discussing controversial matters like politics, religion or racial issues. This is because your mind is wound up and full of mental energy. Naturally, this will make you persuasive and convincing! You also will be keen to travel.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH If you're involved in a dispute today regarding shared property, inheritances or insurance issues, no one will stand a chance against you. You will be eloquent, energetic and purposeful! You have lots of energy to state your case, and everyone will know it.