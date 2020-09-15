VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You're at the right place at the right time. Persevere to get things done, and take care of your obligations today. Be methodical and thorough. You can overcome any obstacles. Hold off on any romantic notions and stay focused.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Groups and Zoom social events are highlighted now. You have a greater sense of freedom. You are dealing with new ideas, new options and originality. Help others, but dance to your own tune. Your wishes and dreams come true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You have a strong need for a boost in your status, a raise or an advancement. It's best to use your energies to focus on a project to improve your bargaining power. Go with the flow for best results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You're a dreamer and a thinker today. You yearn for new experiences. Plan a trip or sign up for a Zoom workshop or seminar. In romance, a friend could introduce you to someone new and exciting from far away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)