HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020: Perceptive, attentive and deeply ironic, you are painstaking and exacting when it comes to your work. Go with the flow and you succeed even better this year. In 2022, you create a masterpiece. If single, when you allow for the foibles of your dates, you commit by the end of the year. If attached, after sparkles and surprises, love becomes more stable. VIRGO says not everything has to be perfect.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH New horizons beckon. A phase of your life is ending, and another phase beginning. Someone from another cultural or spiritual background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Add a note of humor if you sense that you're coming across as overly opinionated. Be true to yourself, yet sensitive to the needs of companions. Observe others' facial expressions to maintain perspective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Today brings a chance to step back and prioritize. Your heart tells you to focus on home and family life, but another part of you wants something else. Use care regarding travel. There could be some frustration.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)