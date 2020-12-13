HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020: Perceptive, attentive and deeply ironic, you are painstaking and exacting when it comes to your work. Go with the flow and you succeed even better this year. In 2022, you create a masterpiece. If single, when you allow for the foibles of your dates, you commit by the end of the year. If attached, after sparkles and surprises, love becomes more stable. VIRGO says not everything has to be perfect.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH New horizons beckon. A phase of your life is ending, and another phase beginning. Someone from another cultural or spiritual background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Add a note of humor if you sense that you're coming across as overly opinionated. Be true to yourself, yet sensitive to the needs of companions. Observe others' facial expressions to maintain perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Today brings a chance to step back and prioritize. Your heart tells you to focus on home and family life, but another part of you wants something else. Use care regarding travel. There could be some frustration.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH An employment opportunity suggested by an old friend can be worth considering. It's a wonderful day to cast out clutter and do a thorough cleaning. Be prepared for some excitement and surprises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Let the magic take hold. Encourage a potential love interest to talk. Listen. Children will be a source of comfort and joy. Recreational activities that inspire thinking and creativity will bring you happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Examine ways to make housing as comfy and hospitable as possible. Dreams and hunches about domestic matters should be heeded. Your vitality may be up and down. Be good to yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today generates a feeling of freedom and well-being. Relationships will be a delight. A true pal comes to your rescue and helps resolve a potentially sticky situation. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a wonderful day for research and completing old business and correspondence. Someone who seems selfish might just fear scarcity. Suggest employing prosperity consciousness. You will earn their love and respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today marks a turning point. A lot of people contact you. Either an attraction ends abruptly or becomes a more significant part of your life. You have a touch of cabin fever and can't sit still for long.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your dreams will be especially vivid. Take the time to interpret them, and valuable messages will emerge. Untamed places and wild animals will recognize the innermost you. Don't worry if you're unable to share some of these feelings at present.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH People from the past will call. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practicality provides the best way forward.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your creative potential is very promising. Express it. Your energy, like fire, must be handled with care if it is to do good. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this might be it.
