SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Financial transactions will be delayed in the next few weeks until early February. Checks in the mail will be late. Deals might fall through. There might be confusing errors regarding earnings. If you're looking for a job, go back to where you worked or applied before for your best chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Mercury will be retrograde in your sign until early February, which means you will encounter all kinds of people from the past suddenly popping up in your world again. Meanwhile, goofy mistakes, misplaced items and transportation delays will dog your steps. And so it goes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Your ability to research and find answers from the past during the next few weeks will be excellent, because Mercury is retrograde in a hidden part of your chart. You can use this to your advantage! Find solutions to old problems and answers to old questions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)