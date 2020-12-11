VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Use diplomacy in arguments. It may be wise to remain silent today if angry. Don't be concerned if you find you need extra rest and if there are delays. Allow light and casual friendship to replace depth in love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH A turn for the better in your fortune is likely. There will be changes in your sources of income. Put favorable financial potentials into motion. Maximize personal gain by awareness of changes in the economy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You're eager to expand and explore. Your sphere of opportunity is about to increase. Growth on many levels is in progress. Your creative ideas will open many doors. A bit of a financial windfall turns up as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH People you were disappointed in before are growing and moving on. The healing power of love and forgiveness will be very apparent. You will feel the need to withdraw and reflect. Take time to release stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)