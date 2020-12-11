ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Prepare for a few secrets to come to light. A partnership is forming that could be a important part of your future. Explore investments and other strategies to establish long-term financial security.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Others take action involving you. You gain a deeper awareness of who you are and what your life means today. It's also favorable for settling any legal matters of other disputes amicably.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today accents the importance of you being in tune with yourself. Get a second opinion concerning diagnosis and health care options. All might not be as it seems initially. Associates impact your well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Relationships with loved ones break old patterns. You've grown weary of those who play games. Return to a creative project or hobby that was abandoned previously. You'll feel like initiating celebrations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You'll feel like taking a risk today. Use care in investigating the practicality of new schemes. Be receptive to growth, and all will be well. A business partnership at this time could be worth considering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Use diplomacy in arguments. It may be wise to remain silent today if angry. Don't be concerned if you find you need extra rest and if there are delays. Allow light and casual friendship to replace depth in love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A turn for the better in your fortune is likely. There will be changes in your sources of income. Put favorable financial potentials into motion. Maximize personal gain by awareness of changes in the economy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You're eager to expand and explore. Your sphere of opportunity is about to increase. Growth on many levels is in progress. Your creative ideas will open many doors. A bit of a financial windfall turns up as well.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH People you were disappointed in before are growing and moving on. The healing power of love and forgiveness will be very apparent. You will feel the need to withdraw and reflect. Take time to release stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today highlights transitions and is all about measuring relationships. It will be exciting but extremely hectic. Don't become overwhelmed. Stay centered with sessions of relaxation techniques. Be receptive to new options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today highlights your career and public reputation. Old disappointments fade in significance. New professional acquaintances are about to enliven your social circle, but use discretion if someone seems a little too complex or controversial.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your spiritual growth assumes greater importance today. Old limitations dissolve. For those involved in educational programs, the rewards will be especially great. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable.
