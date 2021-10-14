ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll enjoy talking to partners, close friends and schmoozing with others today. Nevertheless, some kind of upset or surprise might affect your money, assets or possessions. Keep your eyes open.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Discussions with bosses or supervisors related to your job will be positive today. Likewise, health issues might be informative. However, a boss, parent or someone in authority might do something catching you off guard. Stay cool under pressure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH The Moon is dancing nicely with your ruler Mercury today. It'll encourage you to make travel plans or talk to people from other cultures or far away. You also might be active on social media. Nevertheless, interruptions to travel are likely. Give yourself extra time for wiggle room.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Although you might be upset by unexpected issues regarding shared property and banking, it's a good day to discuss these matters with someone. Get things clarified. Figure out what happened. And remember, your first loss is your cheapest loss.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You'll have to go along with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign, which means cooperation is essential. Fortunately, conversations with others should flow smoothly. Having said that, there will be some upsets with someone, perhaps a boss or a parent.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Work-related discussions will be positive and mutually informative today. Someone might help you finish an old project. Information from the past possibly has relevance now. Nevertheless, expect interruptions to your day because of canceled appointments, power outages, staff shortages — whatever.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH It's a lovely day to schmooze! Accept invitations to enjoy good times. Appreciate the arts, sports events and playful activities with kids. Romance is also favored. Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, so be vigilant.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Home and family issues are on your mind today. A behind-the-scenes discussion could arise. Meanwhile, something unexpected will upset your home routine — perhaps small appliances are in trouble or a minor breakage could occur.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might be surprised to hear from an old friend today who has interesting news for you. One thing is certain, your daily routine will change. Short trips might suddenly occur or, in turn, be canceled. It's a busy, social day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Something to do with your money scene, possessions or cash flow might take a hit today or unexpectedly change. Therefore, keep an eye on whatever you own so you are ready to put out fires.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You're keen to learn new things today, which is why you might talk to people from different backgrounds. You also might explore travel possibilities. Meanwhile, surprises related to home and family also are likely.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today you do banking and check details about shared property, taxes and debt. However, in doing so, you might be surprised at what you learn. Someone might throw you a curve. Go slowly and carefully so you don't overlook anything.