ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You'll enjoy talking to partners, close friends and schmoozing with others today. Nevertheless, some kind of upset or surprise might affect your money, assets or possessions. Keep your eyes open.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Discussions with bosses or supervisors related to your job will be positive today. Likewise, health issues might be informative. However, a boss, parent or someone in authority might do something catching you off guard. Stay cool under pressure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH The Moon is dancing nicely with your ruler Mercury today. It'll encourage you to make travel plans or talk to people from other cultures or far away. You also might be active on social media. Nevertheless, interruptions to travel are likely. Give yourself extra time for wiggle room.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Although you might be upset by unexpected issues regarding shared property and banking, it's a good day to discuss these matters with someone. Get things clarified. Figure out what happened. And remember, your first loss is your cheapest loss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)