ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Laugh at gossip and scandal. Be discreet about what you say and to whom. There are changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your professional reputation is under scrutiny. Be absolutely sure of details. Don't indulge in office gossip. Loyalties are changing and job politics are especially volatile. An investigation culminates in a success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You will be exposed to those who have a different philosophy of life. An open mind and tolerant attitude will carry you a long way. A family gathering is a time to listen carefully when in conversation with loved ones.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Analyze your drives, appetites and desires. If there are addictive tendencies, keep them under control. Sweet, rich desserts and other extravagances beckon. Try to understand the moods and feelings of others, as you could be a bit intense just now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH There are tremendous opportunities and an avalanche of ideas and projects. You may feel overwhelmed. Try not to take on too much. You realize that everyone needs a great deal from you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Be patient with those who haven't had your education and other advantages. Subordinates could be difficult. An assistant or employee talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You're ready to start the weekend early. There can be a sudden romantic attraction. You can create your own good fortune. Take the initiative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You will recognize new needs expressed by family members. Bring a spiritual, healing atmosphere to the home. Don't allow yourself to be swayed by well meant advice. Avoid legal entanglements. Listen carefully.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today's an active time with many projects in progress. An organized schedule helps you release stress and get everything done. You have a deeper understanding of the psyche of a sibling. Keep relations with neighbors peaceful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH A loved one could consider a new job. You will seek security and will be protective of important belongings as well as relationships. Make conservative financial decisions. You will long to make some new purchases.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You'll be a popular companion and enjoy combining social life with serious teamwork. It's a phase of new beginnings. Don't hesitate — timing is an important factor in how effective you can be.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH You need extra sleep. Avoid ill or negative individuals. Allow a little slack in your schedule. Projects take longer than you expect. You'll be more reserved and will shun controversy. The well-being of family members is a focus.