ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Laugh at gossip and scandal. Be discreet about what you say and to whom. There are changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your professional reputation is under scrutiny. Be absolutely sure of details. Don't indulge in office gossip. Loyalties are changing and job politics are especially volatile. An investigation culminates in a success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will be exposed to those who have a different philosophy of life. An open mind and tolerant attitude will carry you a long way. A family gathering is a time to listen carefully when in conversation with loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Analyze your drives, appetites and desires. If there are addictive tendencies, keep them under control. Sweet, rich desserts and other extravagances beckon. Try to understand the moods and feelings of others, as you could be a bit intense just now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)