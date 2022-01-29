ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You know what you want today and you intend to go after it. (When you want something, you get it!) Fortunately, because you look successful and popular, doors will open for you. Oh yes, everyone likes a winner. (But you know this.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Strive for diplomacy today to balance the fact that you might be adamant in your views, especially about politics, religion or racial matters. (Remember: When you want people to listen, whisper.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is an excellent day for wheeling and dealing, especially regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Whatever happens, you'll come out smelling like a rose. People are prepared to cater to you today because you look successful and affluent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is a good day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend or partner. No doubt, your discussion will be passionate on the sides of both parties and will expand your world or lead to future travel plans or resolution to legal matters. Exciting possibilities!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Work-related travel might be in the books for you today. You're keen to work hard, and you're just as keen to delegate to others. This is a good day to ask for support, an increased budget or supplies from other sources, because you will likely get what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH This is a playful, flirtatious day! Enjoy interacting with others. Likewise, enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Today you feel competitive and eager to make your mark. You will impress partners, close friends and members of the general public. Romance is blessed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you can make domestic improvements. You like your home relatively "pulled together." It will be worth the effort, because people might drop by today. Or you might be involved with a group online.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your mind is very sharp today, which is why you'll be quick to see the subtext of things. This also will make you effective in all your communications with others. (Great for sales, acting, teaching or promoting.) Because you're in a positive frame of mind, you're thinking big!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You have excellent moneymaking ideas today, and you're ready to run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. Give yourself some credit, because your moneymaking ideas and negotiations could yield future profits or wealth for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Today your engines are revved! You're eager to talk to others, especially to share your point of view about things. Because your enthusiasm is contagious, you will have no trouble inspiring the troops. Once you speak, people will be ready to jump on your bandwagon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You will bust your buns today doing important research, because you have the mental energy to do this. Your mind is curious, sharp and very active. Furthermore, whatever you discover will make you feel elated and satisfied with a sense of accomplishment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH This is a great day to talk to friends and groups because you can enthuse others to do your bidding. They will listen to you because you will put so much of yourself into what you have to say. Furthermore, what you say will be inspiring and hopeful.

