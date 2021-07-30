ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a high-energy day for you. For the first half of the day, the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and optimistic. Later, shopping or moneymaking ideas will appeal to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH This is a positive day! You'll feel happy with your own company in the morning. After the Moon Alert, the Moon will be in your sign, which will make you emotionally energized. It's the perfect time to ask for what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This morning is a good time for pleasant conversations with friends and groups. However, later in the day, you will enjoy your own solitude, because there's something you want to do. You're going to spend energy doing it — by yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You're high-viz this morning. This is a good thing, because people admire you! (You might use this to your advantage.) Later in the day, warm bonds with a friend or a group will lift your spirits. These connections might even boost your earnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Travel plans appeal this morning. You want to do something different that expands your experience of the world. This afternoon, people will notice you much more. Because you make such a strong impression, you might arouse opposition to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH This morning is a good time for discussions with banks or anything to do with loans and mortgages, because others will benefit you. After the Moon Alert, your attention shifts and suddenly you want adventure!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You might attract someone this morning who is enthusiastic and upbeat. Either way, your interactions with others will be positive and enjoyable. Later in the afternoon, financial discussions about shared property will benefit you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Choose to work with others this morning, because various group activities will benefit you. You will get more done by letting someone help or by helping someone else. After the Moon Alert, expect a lively discussion with a partner or close friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH This is a happy morning full of fun opportunities. Perhaps a power breakfast? Meet someone for brunch? Activities with children or anything to do with sports will appeal to you. In the afternoon, after the Moon Alert, you're ready to work hard.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You're enthusiastic this morning with big ideas about something to do with your home or your family. This could relate to a home expansion or even a family expansion. Later in the afternoon, take time off to play and enjoy yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A general feeling of enthusiasm and a positive outlook on the world will embrace you this morning. It feels good. However, this afternoon, intense feelings at home will be lively and dynamic. This could describe a family conversation or some kind of event.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH The morning is an excellent time for financial negotiations. You might see how to boost your income, or perhaps make a big expenditure. This afternoon, short trips, conversations and a busy pace will excite you.