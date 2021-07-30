ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a high-energy day for you. For the first half of the day, the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and optimistic. Later, shopping or moneymaking ideas will appeal to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH This is a positive day! You'll feel happy with your own company in the morning. After the Moon Alert, the Moon will be in your sign, which will make you emotionally energized. It's the perfect time to ask for what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This morning is a good time for pleasant conversations with friends and groups. However, later in the day, you will enjoy your own solitude, because there's something you want to do. You're going to spend energy doing it — by yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You're high-viz this morning. This is a good thing, because people admire you! (You might use this to your advantage.) Later in the day, warm bonds with a friend or a group will lift your spirits. These connections might even boost your earnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)