VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today brings supportive friendships your way. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. You are seeking guidance for practical help in resolving problems. You receive an invitation to join a prestigious club or organization.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today brings pleasant opportunities to combine business with pleasure. Ask co-workers for ideas and assistance. Others have plans in mind that involve you. Maintain goodwill by cooperating and consulting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today turns your attention toward distant shores and imported items. You'll tire of all that has become comfortable and familiar. A blockage that has hampered your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today emphasizes your casual friendships and career prospects. Deep roots related to old times are stirring. Make the best of the situation and enjoy the moment. Postpone taking on new projects, as they could overwhelm you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)