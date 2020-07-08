× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH A feeling of lightness and hope is generated. You will be motivated and encouraged by positive, productive friends. Involvement with organizations and worthwhile causes or social groups adds new meaning to your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Always the financial wizard of the zodiac, you have kept a close eye on changing trends in the world of money. Be receptive to new sources of income now. Your whole concept of financial planning might shift.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You enjoy learning and are something of a perpetual student. There is some frustration regarding educational plans right now. Be patient and receptive to changes. Temporarily, at least, it might be best to abandon formal education for your children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Inspirational ideas about your career path sets you apart from the crowd at work. Do not be upset, though, if others have a bit of trouble truly understanding you. Be very honest. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)