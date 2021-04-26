ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Pressure could mount from partners who want more than you can deliver. Distance yourself from those trying to guilt you into going against your will. Have fun with someone who you know always has your back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Tackle work that requires more effort than usual. This could involve a paid job or just labor-intensive work around the house. Get it done early. Saving the best part of your day for last speeds up the pace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Take a deep breath before reacting to a romantic situation. A friendly flirtation could be just that and nothing more. Give creativity a chance. Take an art, music or dance class with no expectations other than expressing yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Perk up your living space. There could be differences of opinion about how radically your family wants to make changes. If you want to fix things up more completely, hire professional help if the job is beyond your talents.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)