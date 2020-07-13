× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Time to postpone difficult tasks and lighten your workload. Others make suggestions and might examine your ideas critically. You receive a lot of attention. Mediation and compromise assure success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH A positive mental attitude improves your quality of life. Old regrets finally vanish. You will become more comfortable with your own inner psyche. Make your imagination an asset by applying creativity in constructive ways.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Share your philosophical concept, make appointments and send emails. You are much more confident. There is a zest for adventure. Today makes alternative thinking appealing. You are even more changeable than usual, and somewhat unpredictable.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Lightning-like changes are affecting your professional status. Welcome upsets at work as a chance to grow. You will be aware of how important reputation is. Your housing needs could change, as family members discuss domestic adjustments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)