ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Double-check information for your job today. Likewise, make sure details related to your health are correct or that misunderstandings are not present. There also might be confusion related to your pet.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Confusion might ensue today when dealing with your kids. Likewise, some confusion might arise with social plans or something to do with sports events. To be on the safe side, double-check your details.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today your ruler Mercury is opposite fuzzy Neptune, which can promote confused communications within the family or confused communications regarding real estate or anything home-related. This is nothing to worry about. It's simply a little warning to double-check details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. That's OK, because we all need days like this. Chalk it up to a mental health day. However, conversations with daily contacts, siblings or relatives might spawn misunderstandings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Many areas are a bit confusing today for most people, but the area where you might encounter confusion is related to earnings, cash flow, money and your possessions. Well, you certainly don't want to lose money over a silly decision, do you?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's easy to have a slight misunderstanding or to hear someone incorrectly in discussions with partners and close friends today, If you feel this might be the case, don't ignore it. Make sure communications with others are clear.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Some mild confusion and misunderstandings might take place today at work or with work colleagues. Be aware of this. In other words, if you have some hesitancy or you wonder what's going on, stop and clarify things.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Someone might make an assumption or might not clearly understand what you are saying when talking to younger people today or people in groups. Naturally, this works both ways.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today there could be confusion when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might misunderstand what they expect of you. Or vice versa, they might misunderstand what you're saying. Be aware of this possibility so everything will run smoothly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH This is a classic day to daydream about faraway places and future travel possibilities. "What if?" Another thing to be aware of is you might fall for some fancy rhetoric that is political or religious and be fooled by someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Make sure there's no confusion in discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance matters, taxes and debt, because this is possible today. That's because Mercury, the planet of communication, is opposing fuzzy Neptune.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today Mercury, the planet of communication, is opposite your ruler Neptune in your sign. This is the classic combo for confused communications or mixed-up assumptions.