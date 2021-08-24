VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It's easy to have a slight misunderstanding or to hear someone incorrectly in discussions with partners and close friends today, If you feel this might be the case, don't ignore it. Make sure communications with others are clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Some mild confusion and misunderstandings might take place today at work or with work colleagues. Be aware of this. In other words, if you have some hesitancy or you wonder what's going on, stop and clarify things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Someone might make an assumption or might not clearly understand what you are saying when talking to younger people today or people in groups. Naturally, this works both ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today there could be confusion when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might misunderstand what they expect of you. Or vice versa, they might misunderstand what you're saying. Be aware of this possibility so everything will run smoothly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)