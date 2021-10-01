ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Patience is key to your success today. Don't jump the gun. Don't be quick to reply without thinking if you are agitated by someone, especially an ex-partner. People are a bit grumpy and jumpy today. Now's the time to demonstrate grace under pressure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might be challenged today when dealing with a parent or an authority figure — a boss or even a police person. Likewise, you might hit a few speed bumps dealing with work-related issues, clients and co-workers. Don't get caught up in an argument. It doesn't matter who's right.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH It's a tricky day. Parents will have to be extra-patient with kids to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners will have to be patient with each other because conversations can be intense and too emotional.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH A family member could argue with you today. Ity might be about money or something you own, or it could be a disagreement about which is the better way to do something. Because of increased chaos and activity at home, this is a testing time for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)