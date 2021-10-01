ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Patience is key to your success today. Don't jump the gun. Don't be quick to reply without thinking if you are agitated by someone, especially an ex-partner. People are a bit grumpy and jumpy today. Now's the time to demonstrate grace under pressure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might be challenged today when dealing with a parent or an authority figure — a boss or even a police person. Likewise, you might hit a few speed bumps dealing with work-related issues, clients and co-workers. Don't get caught up in an argument. It doesn't matter who's right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's a tricky day. Parents will have to be extra-patient with kids to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners will have to be patient with each other because conversations can be intense and too emotional.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH A family member could argue with you today. Ity might be about money or something you own, or it could be a disagreement about which is the better way to do something. Because of increased chaos and activity at home, this is a testing time for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which can heighten your emotions and your feelings. The good news is that it can also increase your good luck and help things come your way. Nevertheless, conversations with others will be challenging today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Disputes about kids, social outings, vacation plans, sports, money and possessions are possible today. Therefore, play things low-key. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You like to have a harmonious environment. Even though you're a great debater, you don't like arguments or confrontations. Therefore, tread carefully today with family members as well as friends, especially a female acquaintance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might be disgruntled about something today. Interactions with parents and bosses might be difficult. Fortunately, with Venus in your sign, whatever you do, you will do with grace and diplomacy, which is very wise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Interactions with friends or groups are difficult today, which is why you might feel discouraged. Don't let this get you down. Keep in mind that whatever happens, it's just a brief, dark cloud on your horizon.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Discussions with bosses, parents, teachers and the police might be at a standoff today. You might feel you're caught in that old movie "Bad Day at Black Rock." Avoid squabbles about money and possessions. Remember to be courteous with authority figures, because this works surprisingly well.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because it's a classic day for power struggles and arguments. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Avoid squabbles about shared property, loans or shared responsibilities today, because they're not worth it. Likewise, things might be tense between you and a fellow co-worker or someone connected with your health. You might even encounter conflict with someone about a pet.