ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today is perfect for journeys and solving any transportation problems. You will find TV and radio broadcasts informative and enjoyable. Read foreign literature or watch foreign films or documentaries.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today heightens your analytical skills. You will enjoy deeper insight into the motivation and needs of others. Draw on the wisdom of experience. Check to see what commitments others have made for you. There can be a conflict to straighten out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. If you sense some jealousy or anger from a co-worker or family member, rise above it. Strategy and intuition help you win others over to your viewpoint.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH There is a more settled quality to closest relationships. If you have pet animals nearby, one of them bonds with you. Show love and concern in practical ways. Decluttering a desk or closet brings delight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)