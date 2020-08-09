HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020: Influential and altruistic, you can be a tower of strength for those who need you. This year, you persuasively enter a project that you make a success. You must remember to take care of yourself. If single, it will not be long between loves, and you will give your love a next time without reserve. If attached, it is an intense bond with some competition. You love completely. GEMINI lightens you up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Always courageous and energetic, challenges for you present greater inspiration to succeed. You'll be highly motivated and argumentative today. Maintain balance and perspective. Others will be aware of what you can offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Expect delays. Be patient if a project takes longer than expected. Reunions of all kinds, including past life connections, will be a focus. Pace yourself regarding strenuous activities. Rest for both mind and body will rejuvenate you. Celebrate a quiet day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Expectations of friends, community life and your role in an organization impacts you greatly today. Release friendships or group affiliations that you have outgrown. Some time for grief. A favor is — finally — returned.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Career situations are a concern today. A difficult co-worker can be a source of worry and stress. An inspiring hunch or creative idea can change your professional prospects for the better. Your workload eases.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Explore new ideas today. Visit a library or bookstore or enroll in a study program. Be patient if an in-law or grandchild seems a little demanding. Humor and talking over your differences might help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You'll be doing some sleuthing today. There is a mystery you are determined to solve. Travel plans or an intriguing course of study presents new perspectives. Plan to revisit destinations that have interested you before.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Associates will be quite assertive, even argumentative. Keep the competitive situations good-natured. Let others make decisions and learn through experience. You might have the last laugh in the end. You learn if you do by next week.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Connections to animal companions are accented. A new pet might adopt you. A loved animal companion might require extra attention. A dream or intuitive perception brings insight into fitness factors. Seek ways to ease a stressful daily schedule.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your imagination and creativity are in top form. An original idea can solve a problem or generate additional income. Children have much to share. Young people are sources of inspiration, pride and hope.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH A cycle of joy begins with events and invitations. The good times roll on. Real estate transactions, interior decorating and family gatherings are a focus. Keepsakes and reunions evoke a sentimental mood.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today is busy. Errands and short trips need attention. The pace is exhilarating and hectic. A sibling or neighbor seeks your assistance. Try your best to take time out to talk with him or her.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Explore new markets for your viable job skills. Rework your budget and seek financial advice. Prepare a prosperity blessing. Keep trying. There is value in patience. Financial rewards come in the future through a job well done in the present.
