HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020: Influential and altruistic, you can be a tower of strength for those who need you. This year, you persuasively enter a project that you make a success. You must remember to take care of yourself. If single, it will not be long between loves, and you will give your love a next time without reserve. If attached, it is an intense bond with some competition. You love completely. GEMINI lightens you up.