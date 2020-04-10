× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Things could get emotionally intense before the day is over. This is particularly true if you are facing issues related to shared belongings. Use the day for expansion, reflection and concluding projects.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Romance is highlighted. This is a great day to schedule an adventurous encounter with that special person. Your friend is apt to be feeling as excited and enthusiastic about the day as you are. Feed your creative juices. Indulge in music and art.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You seek perfection in all you do today. But this slows you down, and you might find colleagues speeding ahead while you are stuck checking details on your project. Cease the worrying, and go at your own natural pace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It is a great day for a creative project. You clearly have a romantic vision. You might be somewhat possessive of loved ones and children. Your communication skills are vital now. Talk over your feelings with someone you trust.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)