ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today shows wider mental horizons developing. You might grow bored with old concepts and long to learn something new. It's also a good cycle for the pursuit of a favorite study and developing deeper insight into your nature.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH The link between mental attitude and physical health is especially significant for you. Today, as people make financial and other demands on you, you will see how your energy functions. Create healthy boundaries.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A competitive element affects business partnerships. Focus on working together. Others can seem rather assertive or even demanding. A personal relationship is very promising. Your charisma level will be very high.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You'll be highly visible among professional associates. Wise choices build your good reputation today. Reach out to those you love and admire. Networking is favored. There are rewards if you become active in organizations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH The prospect of a more settled and committed situation can have appeal. Your feelings about an existing relationship could change. An old attachment might unravel to make way for something new.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today highlights your home and family sector. A new domestic arrangement may be considered. Be patient if loved ones require extra advice and support. Graciously accept the fact that some friends may develop new priorities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH It's time to define your priorities. Focus on actions you can take to change your surroundings for the better. A rather forceful individual seems annoying, but may actually have your best interests at heart. Cooperate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Family influences and the financial values instilled by a parent will affect you throughout your life. Reflect on these to acquire a deeper understanding of how you can make the best financial choices.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Romance is promising, and a new project brings hours of pleasure. Honor your inner child. On another level, today's transit favors the conception or adoption of a child for those Sagittarians wishing to expand the family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH There is much you'll hesitate to share today. Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultants. You feel a new sense of identity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today makes you aware of how treasured connections enrich your life. One of your new acquaintances may join your inner circle. A new group affiliation can introduce you to some fascinating new characters. Evaluate future goals and projects.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH If you seek help, others will be especially supportive. Invest extra effort in your appearance. A journey can be quite a learning experience. Keep a positive attitude about monetary needs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!