VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today highlights your home and family sector. A new domestic arrangement may be considered. Be patient if loved ones require extra advice and support. Graciously accept the fact that some friends may develop new priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH It's time to define your priorities. Focus on actions you can take to change your surroundings for the better. A rather forceful individual seems annoying, but may actually have your best interests at heart. Cooperate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Family influences and the financial values instilled by a parent will affect you throughout your life. Reflect on these to acquire a deeper understanding of how you can make the best financial choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Romance is promising, and a new project brings hours of pleasure. Honor your inner child. On another level, today's transit favors the conception or adoption of a child for those Sagittarians wishing to expand the family.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)