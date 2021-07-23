VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Difficulties with romance might arise today because people are intense, even obsessed. Meanwhile, today is a Moon Alert, which means it's a poor time to make a decision, and yet, feelings are running high. This also applies to sports and relations with your kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Avoid intense discussions with family today, because they will be pointless. Nevertheless, someone might be obsessed about something, which is hard to ignore. Since today is a Moon Alert, table these discussions for another day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Don't try to convince someone to agree with you no matter how intensely you believe you are right. Today everyone is inclined to be obsessed about something. Furthermore, today is a Moon Alert. Just coast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You have strong ideas about financial matters today or something you own. However, this is a poor day to take a stand, because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Instead, take a breather. Allow this situation some space. Decide tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)