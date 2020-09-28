ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today activates your inner life and your dreams. Time spent alone will be treasured. A creative project could take form while you're enjoying a solitary walk. A telephone call or other message is especially meaningful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH New acquaintances are about to enliven your social circle, but use discretion if someone seems a little too complex or controversial. An electric quality pervades your professional sphere. Today can bring sudden meetings or partings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Extra recognition is coming your way. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations that promote to facilitate advancement. Today promises help from those in positions of power and authority. Promote yourself in visible forms.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Your writing and teaching abilities will be in top form. Today marks a cycle of renewed energy. Your professional aspirations will bring a special sense of fulfillment. Consider enrolling in a class for further development.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Be careful of investments and other projects suggested by an adventurous type. There can be a message from the spirit realm regarding daily work and health care. Tolerance and appreciation on your part will open more doors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Changes you've sensed coming in a partnership begin to manifest today. Respect another's right of choice and individuality. Have a back-up plan in place if someone you've depended upon shows a tendency to be unreliable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today opens with some idle chatter among co-workers. Take gossip with the proverbial grain of salt. Relationships with males as well as elders and authority figures will improve. Previous disappointments no longer seem so hard to accept.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Relationships with children follow old patterns. A delightful series of new contacts today. A hobby shared with others invites a closer intimacy. Recognize how friendship can be a catalyst for love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today agitates your home and real estate sector. Plan to redecorate or repair your dwelling. Appreciate it and honor it; don't let a groundless, vague dissatisfaction invade your haven. Listen well to what others have to say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today highlights your communication sector. Make calls, arrange meetings and attend to correspondence. You can suddenly feel very proud of the accomplishments of a sibling. A second chance at a project or job is offered.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH There can be some unexpected opportunities to add to your income. Take care to keep working circumstances safe, comfortable and compatible. Maintain patience about financial matters. Speculation is favored today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Pisces has a unique position amongst the 12 zodiac signs. It marks both the end of the old year and the start of a new cycle. This happens for you today. A new cycle begins, after a past door closes.
