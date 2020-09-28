ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today activates your inner life and your dreams. Time spent alone will be treasured. A creative project could take form while you're enjoying a solitary walk. A telephone call or other message is especially meaningful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH New acquaintances are about to enliven your social circle, but use discretion if someone seems a little too complex or controversial. An electric quality pervades your professional sphere. Today can bring sudden meetings or partings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Extra recognition is coming your way. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations that promote to facilitate advancement. Today promises help from those in positions of power and authority. Promote yourself in visible forms.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your writing and teaching abilities will be in top form. Today marks a cycle of renewed energy. Your professional aspirations will bring a special sense of fulfillment. Consider enrolling in a class for further development.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)