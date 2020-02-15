× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH Reach out for a friend or close relative whom you might need to clear the air with. You have gone through your set of ups and downs as of late. Opening up a discussion and attempting not to make any judgments could be smart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Go over recent spending and take a hard look at budget control. You do not feel good when this area of your life goes out of whack. Do your best to create some limits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might want to clear the air and not get into a squabble for no reason. If involved with a misunderstanding, apologize but say little more until you have gotten down to the real issue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You feel as if you would like to share some of your feelings involving a problem. Until you have more clarity about what motivated you and a partner, be more open to hearing other views. You are best advised to say little.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH A friendship might be on the line. You could be having problems clearing the air. Sometimes it is best to say very little and let the other party speak. Expect your emotions to run high.