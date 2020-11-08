HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020: Deep, dedicated and success-oriented, you explore the limits of human experience and continually push them back. This year, you create yet another masterpiece, which is very profitable. Your finances will be better than expected. If single, a new love is promised and might surprise you. If attached, you have a blissful bond but might drive your partner crazy unless you can relax more. SAGITTARIUS gives you a run for your money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You are popular and appreciated today, wherever you are. You might even have to choose between several prospects. Take a risk and go with the one most challenging. Spin the wheel of fate and see where it lands you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Family members need much attention today. A healing circle benefits a loved one. You will feel a sense of culmination. You'll feel confident when selecting priorities and releasing old ways and projects.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH An interesting situation with a neighbor or sibling enters a new light today. There is so much going on that you feel overwhelmed. But your mind is sharp and your words especially eloquent, and you save the day.