ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You might demand more freedom today, especially if you feel oppressed by anyone in a position of authority, because today you want to be independent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A sudden opportunity to travel might arise. Or something else might occur, increasing your knowledge and experience of the world, perhaps an educational opportunity. You might meet someone unusual from another culture. Today is full of exciting possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Keep an eye on your bank account and financial matters, because something unexpected might affect shared property or someone else's wealth. You might receive an inheritance. You might want to know more about shared finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might meet someone who is different or unusual today. Or perhaps someone close to you will surprise you. This is because you will attract unusual people and possibly unusual events today. Stay on your toes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)