ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You might demand more freedom today, especially if you feel oppressed by anyone in a position of authority, because today you want to be independent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A sudden opportunity to travel might arise. Or something else might occur, increasing your knowledge and experience of the world, perhaps an educational opportunity. You might meet someone unusual from another culture. Today is full of exciting possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Keep an eye on your bank account and financial matters, because something unexpected might affect shared property or someone else's wealth. You might receive an inheritance. You might want to know more about shared finances.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might meet someone who is different or unusual today. Or perhaps someone close to you will surprise you. This is because you will attract unusual people and possibly unusual events today. Stay on your toes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Unexpected news related to your health, a pet or your job might occur. That's because these are all potential areas for something unexpected or surprising today. The result might give you greater freedom or liberate you in some way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH An unexpected invitation might come your way today. Alternatively, social plans or sports events might be canceled. Meanwhile, this is a potentially accident-prone day for your kids (including sports), so be vigilant. However, this is a creative day for artists or those in the entertainment and hospitality industry.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Something unexpected might impact your home or family today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakages could occur. A family member might have unexpected news. A domestic quarrel might break out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because it's a potentially accident-prone day. However, on the upside, surprising news, a fresh introduction or a brilliant new idea might be wonderful perks. Be alert.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You're full of innovative moneymaking ideas today! Or something unexpected might affect your wealth and assets. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. A gift or a loss — could be either.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH New discoveries about yourself or the world around you arise because you're energetic, restless and eager to learn something new. Your curiosity and lively energy will attract others to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's a restless day. You feel you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Perhaps you know something exciting is going to occur. Or perhaps you are bored and you want something exciting to occur. Stay tuned.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might meet a real character today who is unusual or avant-garde. Perhaps someone you know surprises you. Don't hesitate to engage in lively conversations because spontaneous, original ideas occur.
Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.