ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You tend to approach situations in a traditional manner. You could decide to be more avant-garde in your ideas, and that too will work. You seem destined for success if you do not deceive yourself about certain facts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Pressure to perform to the max runs high at the moment, no matter what you choose to do. Nevertheless, you see the clearest path, and even if you are not as sure of yourself as you could be, you will succeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH If handling any matter that is strategic, work on an individual basis. You will want your ducks in a row. Know that you can accomplish what you need to. Someone you care about feels more strongly than you realize.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Honor a fast change of pace, knowing full well where you are heading and why. Others could be highly responsive, although one person might not be able to come through as you would like.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)