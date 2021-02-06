VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's easy to be distracted today. Details must be resolved before ideas will work. Home life is improved if you use humor and patience in communicating with family or household members.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You communicate with charm and clarity today. Write emails and make calls and text. A neighbor is kind and helpful. Take note of new ideas that leap into your thoughts. These can be invaluable if developed in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You will enjoy beautiful possessions and will want to hold on to all that you treasure today. Shopping sprees result in important acquisitions. There's a yearning for more spending power and cash flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You make constructive changes. It's a good time to polish your skills. You'll enjoy physical exercise and suddenly become more confident and assertive. You win everyone over to your viewpoint with exceptional persuasive skills.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)