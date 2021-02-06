ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Relax with a favorite book on this cold day. Discuss travels and philosophical issues. Those you care most about love learning from, and with, you. Your optimistic and expansive state of mind aids in creating marvelous opportunities, too.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today you tend to investigate and analyze. It's a wonderful time to go over joint finances, and also to attend to tax and insurance matters. There's a new understanding of near-death experiences and your views of the afterlife.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today tempts others to want to involve you in projects of great magnitude. There is opportunity here, but do think for yourself. Keep balance and perspective. Work on maintaining goodwill and cooperation with others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Show your love and concern in practical ways today. Prepare a nourishing dish or perform a chore for someone you care about. There's a more settled quality to your closest relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You'll enjoy athletic and adventurous leisure time activities. Your creative talent earns admiration. A lighter workload leaves extra time to enjoy. An old love remembers you and tries to rekindle the flame. A love affair is sparked, if you're receptive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's easy to be distracted today. Details must be resolved before ideas will work. Home life is improved if you use humor and patience in communicating with family or household members.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You communicate with charm and clarity today. Write emails and make calls and text. A neighbor is kind and helpful. Take note of new ideas that leap into your thoughts. These can be invaluable if developed in the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will enjoy beautiful possessions and will want to hold on to all that you treasure today. Shopping sprees result in important acquisitions. There's a yearning for more spending power and cash flow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You make constructive changes. It's a good time to polish your skills. You'll enjoy physical exercise and suddenly become more confident and assertive. You win everyone over to your viewpoint with exceptional persuasive skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Deeper levels of consciousness open up. You might be more quiet than usual because you are especially impressionable today. You're quite psychically aware of the deepest inner feelings of others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You're aware of the needs of a friend today. Consider their feelings and motivations. Be helpful, yet realize you really can't take on the woes of another. Your circle of friends is beginning to shift.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Put responsibility first, and an important person will be impressed. Hard work and effort will be rewarded. Extra sleep is the best gift you can give yourself. You've taken on an ambitious workload and can become quite fatigued.